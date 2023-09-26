Country music star Morgan Wallen announces Charlotte tour stop in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the biggest stars in country music is coming to the Queen City in 2024.

Morgan Wallen, the ACM’s reigning Male Artist of the Year, will bring his “One Night At A Time” tour to Bank of America Stadium on July 18. His show will happen just over a month after fellow country stars George Strait and Chris Stapleton take the stage on June 1.

Wallen announced the latest set of tour dates on Instagram on Tuesday morning. NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning joined him in the announcement video.

So far, his 2024 dates include stops in Indianapolis, Oxford, Nashville, Minneapolis, Denver, Tampa, Arlington, Kansas City and Las Vegas, per the Instagram post.

Fans interested in going to the concert are encouraged to use advanced registration, which is open now through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Those wishing to attend can register here. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

“Been one of the best years for me and my music so we’re gonna run it back,” Wallen said in the social media post. “Same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit...I’ve got plans in mind to still sing Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves. Let’s keep this thing going.”

Wallen will be joined by special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin during his stop in Charlotte.

His name is now added to the list of A-List music superstars that Charlotte has attracted in recent years, joining the likes of Beyoncé, Elton John, Luke Combs and more.

