Community celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month during 2nd Annual Fiesta event

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Hispanic Heritage Month is a month that celebrates Hispanic culture from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15.

On Sunday, many celebrated the month at Granby Gardens Park for the 2nd Annual Fiesta, hosted by the City of Cayce and the Cayce Police Department.

The free event featured music, cultural performances and food for families.

“The food and dance is definitely, their big perks of these events, especially in the Hispanic community,” said Monica Rodriguez who attended the event.

However, the event isn’t just a celebration in honor of the month, it is a way for community members to be connected with local resources.

“Well, we have Sister Care, Department of Mental Health. We have SLED, which is a local law and state law enforcement. The City of West Columbia who is giving out resources and health screenings.” said Cayce Police Department Lieutenant Eddie West, “Just a slew of different resources to show them the things they didn’t know that they had to bring to their home. And it’s not just for the Hispanic community, it’s for everyone to come together.”

The event started under the police department’s Chief Chris S. Cowan to reach out to the community.

“I was one of the ground people of why it is that we started to do it. When I first came to Casey, Chief Cowan said that he wanted to be able to do something to bring the Hispanic community to be able to bridge that gap and the importance of having them be able to trust law enforcement because there is such a big gap of them trusting us just because of everything that happens in their hometowns and itself,” said Juana Saavedra, victim advocate and community outreach coordinator for the Cayce Police Department.

Being Hispanic herself, Saavedra said it was important for her to communicate and provide resources to her community.

During the event, several resources and were available to address the community in both Spanish and English.

Also in attendance were local organizations under Serve & Connect’s Si Se Puede (“Yes we can”) a partnership between the Central Carolina Community Foundation and the City of Cayce Police Department with the goal of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the Hispanic community.

The initiative was launched on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and the Fiesta event served as a way to accomplish its mission.

“It’s [the event] all wrapped up together with Si Se Puede, which is ultimately how it is that we ended up with the fiesta in itself. That was the whole purpose Si Se Puede, bringing the community together,” said Saavedra

The event is spored by the City of Cayce and takes about a year of planning to put together.

Ultimately, it continues to grow to ensure community members are aware of what’s available to them.

“Every year we grow, Every year we add another vendor. Every year we get phone calls that people want to be involved, just like they may see us tonight on TV and say, you know what? Next year, send me an invite. So this is a way we can get out and confront the community and let them know, being transparent that we’re doing what we say we’re doing. We’re giving out resources and we’re there for them.,” West said.

