SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer accused of providing inmates with contraband

Taylor Smoaks was arrested for allegedly giving inmates at Alvin S. Glenn jail contraband.
Taylor Smoaks was arrested for allegedly giving inmates at Alvin S. Glenn jail contraband.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A detention officer was arrested for allegedly providing contraband to inmates.

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Officer Taylor Smoaks was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Richland County deputies received a tip that began an investigation into Smoaks.

The 27-year-old was found in possession of a plastic bag of loose tobacco, a phone charger, 87 grams of marijuana, and 56 grams of crack cocaine according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

She is charged with misconduct in office, furnishing contraband, drug possession, and drug trafficking.

Sheriff Leon Lott announces the arrest of 27-year-old Taylor Smoaks, a detention officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
Richland County coroner identifies 3 teens shot and killed, 17-year-olds charged
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
Richland County sheriff speaks on separate weekend shootings
A victim is in stable condition after an isolated assault at the Food Lion in Five Points.
One person detained after assault at Food Lion in Five Points
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
2 men dead in Richland County shooting

Latest News

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh defense team motions for U.S. government to take control of assets
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Few showers possible tonight, clouds stick around
wis
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe continues churning through the Atlantic
Anthony Baker was arrested by Columbia police after allegedly assaulting a man at the Food Lion...
Man arrested after assaulting man at Food Lion