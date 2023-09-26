Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer accused of providing inmates with contraband

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A detention officer was arrested for allegedly providing contraband to inmates.

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Officer Taylor Smoaks was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Richland County deputies received a tip that began an investigation into Smoaks.

The 27-year-old was found in possession of a plastic bag of loose tobacco, a phone charger, 87 grams of marijuana, and 56 grams of crack cocaine according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

She is charged with misconduct in office, furnishing contraband, drug possession, and drug trafficking.

Sheriff Leon Lott announces the arrest of 27-year-old Taylor Smoaks, a detention officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

