4-car crash temporarily closes Main Street in Columbia

CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.(Columbia Police Department (CPD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Main Street is temporarily closed because of a 4-car crash, according to Columbia Police Department (CPD).

Police reported at least two people were taken to the hospital.

CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

