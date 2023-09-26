4-car crash temporarily closes Main Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Main Street is temporarily closed because of a 4-car crash, according to Columbia Police Department (CPD).

Police reported at least two people were taken to the hospital.

The 2200 block of Main St. is temporarily closed due to a 4-vehicle collision. At least two people are being taken to a hospital. The #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the circumstances of the incident. pic.twitter.com/bUKBEzACtq — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 26, 2023

CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

