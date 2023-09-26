SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

3-year-old child hit by a car outside of Sumter headstart

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 3-year-old boy was hit by a car in the parking lot of a headstart in Sumter.

The Sumter Police Department told WIS the driver accidentally backed up their car, hitting the child.

Police said the child was with his mother at the time of the incident.

The incident happened on Monday at the parking lot of Rubye J Headstart.

According to police, the driver was not cited.

Police said there were no serious injuries. The child has been since released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
Richland County coroner identifies 3 teens shot and killed, 17-year-olds charged
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
Richland County sheriff speaks on separate weekend shootings
A victim is in stable condition after an isolated assault at the Food Lion in Five Points.
One person detained after assault at Food Lion in Five Points
Thomas Dwayne Knotts, 46, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders...
Man receives two life sentences for 2021 murders of Kershaw County couple

Latest News

The South Carolina Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center released three sea turtles, including this...
WATCH: South Carolina Aquarium releases 3 sea turtles back into ocean
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said a third suspect — 14-year-old boy — was...
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 teens
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cloudy and muggy afternoons ahead for the Midlands
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported they are investigating a shooting that...
2 men dead in Richland County shooting