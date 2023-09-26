3-year-old child hit by a car outside of Sumter headstart

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 3-year-old boy was hit by a car in the parking lot of a headstart in Sumter.

The Sumter Police Department told WIS the driver accidentally backed up their car, hitting the child.

Police said the child was with his mother at the time of the incident.

The incident happened on Monday at the parking lot of Rubye J Headstart.

According to police, the driver was not cited.

Police said there were no serious injuries. The child has been since released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

