2 men dead in overnight Richland County shooting

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported they are investigating an overnight shooting that left two men dead.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive.

Deputies said to have responded to reports of gunfire where they found two men ages 21 and 25 on the ground outside the third floor of the apartment.

According to RCSD, both men died at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to this shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or P3Tips.com.

