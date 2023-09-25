Victim identified in fatal Fairfield County crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man was pronounced dead after a crash on Hwy 21 and Old 21 in the Ridgeway area of Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

According to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old Jerome Montgomery, of Gaston, S.C. was the crash victim.

EMS took Montgomery to an emergency room where he died due to his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled with Newberry Pathology to confirm the cause of death.

The crash is under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

