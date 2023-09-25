TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe moving slowly through the Atlantic Ocean

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deep in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Philippe has weakened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH.

Philippe has to move west through some very fast upper level winds that will keep it from becoming a hurricane for the next several days. Because of this, sustained winds around the core of the storm will hover between 40 and 45 MPH. Although it may have a close encounter with Bermuda this weekend, it is very likely that Philippe will stay far away from the United States.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance that has moved off of the western coast of Africa. It’s called Tropical Wave Invest 91-L. This wave has an 80% chance of development over the next seven days. If it were able to strengthen into a named system, the next name on the list is ‘Rina’.

They’re also watching a weak area of low pressure entering the Gulf of Mexico. This system now has a 0% chance of development in the next seven days.

