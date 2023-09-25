TikTok famous couple makes stop in Myrtle Beach in their ‘Walk Across America’ journey

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A TikTok famous couple known for spreading positivity in their journey across America has made a stop in the Grand Strand.

Matt and Grace Grooms stopped in Myrtle Beach on Monday as they “Walk Across America” to help raise money for different organizations.

The couple started their lives together in California and are documenting their journey with their dogs under the social media name “The Golden Road.”

This is the second time they are walking across America.

They currently walking the East Coast Greenway, which takes them from Maine and they will finish their trek in Florida.

The two average about 15 to 22 miles per day, and stay with anyone who opens up their homes to them.

“We put a post on Facebook asking if anyone would let two strangers sleep in their background, ended up getting 400 addresses up and down the East Coast, so we ended up staying in people’s barns, backyards, all kinds of stuff, so it’s been really cool,” the Grooms said.

During this journey, they are raising money for Elevate Youth, a mentorship program for young kids.

So far, they’ve raised $30,000.

But on top of that, they just want to bring a smile to people’s faces.

“There is negativity in the world but we don’t want people to think that’s all there is. We believe there’s so much more good than bad, and our social media is showing that, showing you can get out there, do what you can, even if you can’t do 20 miles like we’re doing, get outside, do what you can, smile at people, we’re all about waving at cars passing by,” the couple said.

The Grooms will get back on the road on Tuesday and head down to Murrells Inlet.

