Soda City Living: A Fuego 100x35

By Madeline Stewart
Sep. 25, 2023
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A Fuego is a homestyle Puerto Rican restaurant in Irmo that serves up delicious food in a family-oriented environment.

Jessica Pagan is the owner whose passion is to share Puerto Rican culture and history through amazing dishes.

You can’t go to A Fuego without trying something new.

We tried all the fan favorites on the menu.

