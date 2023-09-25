SC gas prices see modest drop over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen nearly 8 cents over the past week to an average of $3.31 per gallon.

The 7.9-cent drop means prices in the Palmetto State are 6.4 cents lower than a month ago but still remain 14.7 cents higher than one year ago.

GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in the state was priced at $3.03 while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of 86 cents per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $3.19 per gallon.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off. But, new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic. For diesel prices, however, the opposite is playing out, with prices that continue to rise as demand for diesel strengthens. Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts.”

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gasoline fell 3.1 cents over the past week to an average of $3.80. The national average is up 1.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Nationally, the price for a gallon of diesel rose 9.9 cents to an average of $4.53 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.