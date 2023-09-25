WATCH LIVE: Richland County sheriff holds press conference on weekend shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a press conference regarding shootings that happened over the weekend, including one where three teenagers died.

On Saturday, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported they were investigating a domestic-related shooting at the 4900 block of Hardscrabble Road that left one person injured.

Another shooting occurred the next day.

RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road. Hours later, RCSD said three out of the four victims shot died at the hospital.

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.

The fourth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been released from the hospital.

Lott will host a press conference on the shootings at noon on Monday.

You may watch the press conference live on our YouTube channel.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.