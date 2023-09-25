Richland County coroner identifies 3 teens shot and killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford released the names of the 3 teenagers shot and killed Sunday.

Rutherford said the victims were 16-year-old Caleb Wise, Dre’von Riley, and Jakobe Fanning, both 17.

On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a shooting call where they encountered four people with gunshot wounds upon arrival.

Deputies said Wise, Riley and Fanning died at the hospital. The fourth victim, who has not been identified by deputies, has been released from the hospital.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a press conference at noon on Monday, where he will address the shooting.

You may watch the press conference here or on our YouTube channel.

On Monday, Richland County School District One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon released a statement.

According to Witherspoon, the three victims were students at Eau Claire High School.

You can find Whiterspoon’s statement below:

The Richland One family is grieving the loss of three young lives to senseless gun violence. Three Eau Claire High School students were killed Sunday afternoon (September 24, 2023) in an incident that occurred on Saddletrail Road. Our Crisis Team is at Eau Claire today to provide counseling and support to any students and staff who may need assistance. We also have additional security on campus as a precaution. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we ask everyone to keep the students’ families and the students and staff at Eau Claire High School in your thoughts and prayers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.