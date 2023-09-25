SkyView
One person detained after assault at Food Lion in Five Points

A victim is in stable condition after an isolated assault at the Food Lion in Five Points.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is on the scene at 1001 Harden Street (Food Lion) after an isolated assault between two men.

The victim received injuries to the upper body area with a sharp object.

Officers said the victim was in stable condition at a hospital.

The individual who is accused of the assault was detained by Columbia officers.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

