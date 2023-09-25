One person detained after assault at Food Lion in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is on the scene at 1001 Harden Street (Food Lion) after an isolated assault between two men.

The victim received injuries to the upper body area with a sharp object.

Officers said the victim was in stable condition at a hospital.

Crime scene tape at 1001 Harden Street after an isolated assault between 2 males. The victim sustained injuries to the upper body w/a sharp object & is in stable condition at a hospital. The male suspect has been detained by #ColumbiaPDSC officers. Charges forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/WH0HzvL5PF — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 25, 2023

The individual who is accused of the assault was detained by Columbia officers.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.