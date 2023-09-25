SkyView
New details in Richland County domestic-related shooting

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) released new information about a domestic-related shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the 4900 block of Hardscrabble Road.

During a press conference on Monday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said during the incident deputies entered an apartment and heard a woman screaming inside.

The woman was found with injuries and had been assaulted by a man inside the apartment, Lott stated.

Lott said a man, who was armed, ran into the balcony and shot at the deputies on the scene. Deputies then returned fire but did not hit the man.

“He was there to kill the female,” Lott said during the press conference, “He put it in writing and expressed that.”

The man then pointed the gun at himself and killed himself, Lott stated.

