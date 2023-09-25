SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Mother thanks Georgia Chick-fil-A worker who saved choking girl

Mia Velez stands next to little Theia and her mom
Mia Velez stands next to little Theia and her mom(Chick-Fil-A)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County Chick-fil-A team member is being hailed a hero after helping a child who was choking in her restaurant’s parking lot.

Mia Velez was working the drive-thru of Truett’s Chick-fil-A, located at Ashley Park Shopping Mall in Newnan, when she saw the little girl struggling for air.

Velez, who had just moved from California to Georgia over the summer, ran over to young Theia and began performing the Heimlich maneuver — a lifesaving procedure she learned in high school, according to a Chick-fil-A spokesperson.

Theia and her mother later returned to the restaurant with balloons and flowers to thank Velez for coming to the rescue.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Richland County shooting
Lexington County Coroner identifies fatal shooting victim shot while sleeping
Lexington County Coroner identifies man shot and killed while sleeping
On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
Richland County coroner identifies 3 teens shot and killed
Rick Chow
Evidence in Rick Chow murder case dismissed due to search warrants that lack ‘probable cause,’ judge rules
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
Richland County sheriff speaks on separate weekend shootings

Latest News

Haircuts for Columbia's homeless
Barber class gives haircuts to the homeless
Annual Prep Awareness Week
Annual PrEP Awareness Week
Annual Prep Awareness Week
Annual Prep Awareness Week
Haircuts for Columbia's homeless
Haircuts for Columbia's homeless
Columbia police unveil shadow box in honor of late officer
Columbia police unveil shadow box in honor of late officer