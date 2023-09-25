SkyView
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio

Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.(SeaWorld San Antonio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) – A dolphin at a Florida aquarium who spent the last few years sharing a tank with Lolita the orca has been moved to SeaWorld in San Antonio.

Li’i’s companion, Lolita, also known as Toki, was the oldest orca in captivity when she died at Miami Seaquarium in August at about the age of 57.

Li’i is a 40-year-old pacific white-sided dolphin. They can live more than 40 years.

According to Miami Seaquarium, Li’i will now live out his life at SeaWorld San Antonio with other dolphins of his species and receive “world class care.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

