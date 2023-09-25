Funeral arrangements for teen killed in West Columbia crash announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a teenage girl killed in a West Columbia car crash.

The crash happened on Friday, Sept. 15 near 12th Street and B Avenue. Two people died in the crash.

Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims as Cornelius Alexander Clory, 68, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Leeya Janae Leaverette, 17, of West Columbia.

Fisher said Clory was stopped at B Avenue when his vehicle was struck from behind. Clory and Leaverette, who was the rear passenger in the vehicle, were both pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries from the crash.

According to the police, 24-year-old Joshua R. Yarborough of West Columbia was taken into custody for the crash. He was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of leaving the scene of an accident stemming from this incident.

Yarborough has a scheduled bond hearing on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Lexington County Courthouse.

Funeral arrangements were recently announced by Myers Mortuary on their website and social media.

According to the website’s announcement, a public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The public viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services at Alpine Road in Columbia.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. The service will be held at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road in Columbia.

