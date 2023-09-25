SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Far from feeling fall-like to start the work week

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A warm start to the work week before our pattern becomes fall-like by the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· Another warm afternoon ahead!

· Mugginess returns tomorrow and Wednesday.

· Stray showers for the middle of the week.

· A nice weekend for the Midlands!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

After a cloudy and breezy start to the weekend, high pressure built in and took control of our forecast on Sunday! High pressure remains in control today, but it will be moving away from the Midlands. This means another warm day is ahead with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out near 90 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Starting tomorrow, our weather pattern will turn unsettled again. At first, you’ll notice the mugginess creep back in the afternoon. Stray showers are possible Tuesday through Friday morning. For now, the best chance of rain looks to be Thursday afternoon.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

When combined with the thick cloud cover we’ll have, our highs will cool into the upper-70s. Thankfully, we’ll clear out Friday afternoon, giving us a fantastic weekend!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: A blend of clouds and sunshine. High temps in the upper-80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-70s.

Friday: A stray shower is possible in the morning. Then, partly cloudy skies. Highs around 80 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

