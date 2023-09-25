Deputies: Alvin S. Glenn inmate attacked by nine men

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate reported being assaulted by nine men at once while at the jail.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the inmate told deputies he was attacked by nine males in a unit in the detention center.

The inmate also stated there were no correctional officers in the area for hours before he got the chance to tell a correctional officer about what happened.

Officials stated the victim was taken to the medical unit of the detention center and then taken to Prisma Health Richland by jail staff.

An incident report said jail officials stated the victim was released from jail custody at the hospital.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.