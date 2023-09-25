SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: Alvin S. Glenn inmate attacked by nine men

An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate reported being assaulted by nine men at once while at...
An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate reported being assaulted by nine men at once while at the jail.(WTVG)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate reported being assaulted by nine men at once while at the jail.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the inmate told deputies he was attacked by nine males in a unit in the detention center.

The inmate also stated there were no correctional officers in the area for hours before he got the chance to tell a correctional officer about what happened.

Officials stated the victim was taken to the medical unit of the detention center and then taken to Prisma Health Richland by jail staff.

An incident report said jail officials stated the victim was released from jail custody at the hospital.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Richland County shooting
Lexington County Coroner identifies fatal shooting victim shot while sleeping
Lexington County Coroner identifies man shot and killed while sleeping
Rick Chow
Evidence in Rick Chow murder case dismissed due to search warrants that lack ‘probable cause,’ judge rules
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
Richland County sheriff speaks on separate weekend shootings
On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
Richland County coroner identifies 3 teens shot and killed

Latest News

wis
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe moving slowly through the Atlantic Ocean
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Expect more clouds for the next few days
Thomas Dwayne Knotts, 46, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders...
Man receives two life sentences for 2021 murders of Kershaw County couple
A man received two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders of Steven and Nancy Hales in...
Man receives two life sentences for 2021 murders of Kershaw County couple