Columbia police unveil shadow box in honor of late officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) unveiled a special shadow box one year after the death of an officer.

The announcement was shared via the department’s social media on Sunday.

Today marks a year since #ColumbiaPDSC Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley was unexpectedly called from labor to reward. In honor, Chief Holbrook, Owens-Riley’s mother & relatives & fellow officers gathered to unveil a special shadow box. Chief “We miss him & will honor him everyday .” pic.twitter.com/MRRlNpbG5S — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 24, 2023

A year ago, CPD announced the passing of Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens-Riley.

According to officials, Owens-Riley became ill during the physical fitness portion of the assessment and was taken to the hospital by EMS. Once at the hospital, Owens-Riley suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

Owens-Riley served his community with CPD for more than seven years. He also served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

The unveiling of the shadow box was witnessed by Owens-Riley’s mother, relatives and fellow officers, CPD.

“We miss him and honor him every day,” CPD Chief William H. “Skip” Holbrook said.

