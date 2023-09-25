SkyView
Columbia police unveil shadow box in honor of late officer

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) unveiled a special shadow box one year after the death of an officer.

The announcement was shared via the department’s social media on Sunday.

A year ago, CPD announced the passing of Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens-Riley.

According to officials, Owens-Riley became ill during the physical fitness portion of the assessment and was taken to the hospital by EMS. Once at the hospital, Owens-Riley suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

Owens-Riley served his community with CPD for more than seven years. He also served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

The unveiling of the shadow box was witnessed by Owens-Riley’s mother, relatives and fellow officers, CPD.

“We miss him and honor him every day,” CPD Chief William H. “Skip” Holbrook said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

