SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clemson fan scores big win on school’s scratch-off

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers(WMBF)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson fan scored a $200,000 win on the school’s $5 scratch-off ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winner told the lottery he saw saw a commercial for the Clemson Jackpot tickets and decided to try one after he filled up his car at the Circle K on East Liberty Street in Marion.

“What luck,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials after cashing in the big win.

The Circle K received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Clemson Jackpot and Carolina Jackpot winning and non-winning tickets can be entered for a chance to win a cash prize of either $50,000, $75,000 or $100,000 at an upcoming home game at Death Valley and Williams Brice.

MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert issued for endangered 9-year-old girl in NC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Richland County shooting
Lexington County Coroner identifies fatal shooting victim shot while sleeping
Lexington County Coroner identifies man shot and killed while sleeping
On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
Richland County coroner identifies 3 teens shot and killed
Rick Chow
Evidence in Rick Chow murder case dismissed due to search warrants that lack ‘probable cause,’ judge rules
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
Richland County sheriff speaks on separate weekend shootings

Latest News

Mia Velez stands next to little Theia and her mom
Mother thanks Georgia Chick-fil-A worker who saved choking girl
One person detained after assault at Food Lion in Five Points
One person detained after assault at Food Lion in Five Points
Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen nearly 8 cents over the past week to an average of...
SC gas prices see modest drop over past week
Jakobe Fanning was one of four teens shot in the 200 block of Saddletrail Road on Sunday.
Richland County community speaks on violence in Crane Creek Community after shooting
Community reacts to deaths of teens
Community reacts to deaths of teens