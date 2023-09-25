Clemson fan scores big win on school’s scratch-off

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson fan scored a $200,000 win on the school’s $5 scratch-off ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winner told the lottery he saw saw a commercial for the Clemson Jackpot tickets and decided to try one after he filled up his car at the Circle K on East Liberty Street in Marion.

“What luck,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials after cashing in the big win.

The Circle K received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Clemson Jackpot and Carolina Jackpot winning and non-winning tickets can be entered for a chance to win a cash prize of either $50,000, $75,000 or $100,000 at an upcoming home game at Death Valley and Williams Brice.

