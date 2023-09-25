SkyView
Annual PrEP Awareness Week

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week is the fourth Annual PrEp Awareness Week.

This statewide observance aims to increase awareness among providers and the community regarding the PrEp pill or injectable medicine that can help significantly decrease HIV infection if someone is exposed.

Throughout the week, there are many opportunities to learn about the medications and the importance of stopping the spread.

Executive Director of Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services (PALSS) Carmen Julious and Dean Edwards the program manager for counseling, testing, and referral services stopped by the studio to discuss what awareness week is about and give an update on the colleges PALSS will be visiting.

