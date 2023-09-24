SkyView
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe continues to spin over the central Atlantic

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deep in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Philippe is gradually strengthening with maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH.

Philippe will slowly strengthen as it moves westward this week. By Thursday or Friday, Philippe will be close to becoming a Category 1 Hurricane. Although it could have a close encounter with Bermuda next weekend, it is very likely that this system will stay far away from the Eastern United States.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that has moved off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has a 60% chance of development over the next seven days. If it were able to strengthen into a named system, the next name on the list is ‘Rina’.

The NHC is also watching a weak low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. This system has just a 10% of development in the coming days as it slowly drifts to the west.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

