One shot in Richland County domestic-related shooting

One shot in Richland County domestic-related shooting
One shot in Richland County domestic-related shooting
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the 4900 block of Hardscrabble Road.

Deputies said a person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

