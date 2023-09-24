One shot in Richland County domestic-related shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the 4900 block of Hardscrabble Road.

Deputies said a person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

