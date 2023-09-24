SkyView
Multiple shot in Richland County shooting

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting where multiple people were shot.

The shooting happened on Saturday shortly after 2 p.m. at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a shooting call where they encountered four people with gunshot wounds upon arrival.

The victims were taken to the hospital, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

