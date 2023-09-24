Lexington County Coroner identifies fatal shooting victim shot while sleeping

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed while he was sleeping Saturday morning.

Fisher said the victim was 24-year-old Gervamieon S. Moody of West Columbia, who was shot multiple times in the upper body while in bed at the home of a female friend at the 2000 block of Capital View Road.

According to Fisher, Moody died at the scene from his injuries.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said during their investigation, detectives determined that 25-year-old Dez’Mond Keon Miller entered the home and shot Moody.

Deputies said Miller turned himself in Saturday afternoon.

Dez’Mond Keon Miller, 25, s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime (The Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Miller was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

The incident is still under investigation by LCSD.

