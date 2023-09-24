SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A fantastic forecast to finish our weekend!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Midlands are finishing the weekend with warm air and lots of sunshine.

First Alert Headlines

· Sunshine and warmth the next two days.

· Scattered showers return next week.

· Fall-like temperatures return at the end of next week.

First Alert Summary

After a cloudy and breezy start to the weekend, Ophelia has moved farther away from the Carolinas. This has allowed high pressure to build in and take control of our forecast! Thanks to the influence of this high across the Southeast, we’ll have lots of sunshine to round out the weekend.

High pressure remains in control tomorrow, which means another warm day to start the work week. High temperatures will fall just shy of 90 degrees.

By the middle of the upcoming week, our weather pattern will turn unsettled again. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday and will continue at times through Friday morning. This, combined with the cloud cover, will help cool our highs into the upper-70s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of sunshine! Warm, with highs in the mid and upper-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows fall to around 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High temps in the upper-80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-70s.

