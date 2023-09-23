TROPICS: Ophelia is dying out but Tropical Storm Philippe forms in the central Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The remnants of Ophelia will continue to drift northward into the Mid-Atlantic tonight and into Sunday producing showers and gusty winds for the Northeast. By Monday what’s left of the system will move out into the Atlantic.

Also in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Philippe has formed with max winds of 40 mph.

Philippe will slowly strengthen as it moves to the west over the coming days but should remain just a tropical storm. Then by Tuesday Philippe should make a turn to the North and stay out over the open waters and away from the United States.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that has moved off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days as it also moves to the west into the central Atlantic.

