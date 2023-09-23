SkyView
Suspect barricaded, refusing to surrender to Richland County deputies

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Department (RCSD) is currently on the scene where a suspect accused of stabbing locked themselves inside a residence.

Deputies said they responded to a call for a stabbing in a neighborhood near Broad River Road where they were told by a victim the suspect was inside the residence.

Special Response Team and Crisis intervention teams are on the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Gusty winds continue into Saturday as Ophelia moves north
Security camera video depicts the person of interest in connection to a deadly stabbing of a...
Deputies looking for person of interest in deadly Orangeburg Co. stabbing

