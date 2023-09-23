Suspect barricaded, refusing to surrender to Richland County deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Department (RCSD) is currently on the scene where a suspect accused of stabbing locked themselves inside a residence.

Deputies said they responded to a call for a stabbing in a neighborhood near Broad River Road where they were told by a victim the suspect was inside the residence.

Special Response Team and Crisis intervention teams are on the scene.

