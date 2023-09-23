Lexington County deputies investigate shooting on Capitol View Drive

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) reported Saturday they are investigating a shooting on Capitol View Drive.

Deputies said detectives and crime scene investigators will be in the area for some time.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

