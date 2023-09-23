SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County deputies investigate shooting on Capitol View Drive

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) reported Saturday they are investigating a shooting on Capitol View Drive.

Deputies said detectives and crime scene investigators will be in the area for some time.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A string of car break-ins hit multiple Columbia Apartment complexes overnight Thursday, leaving...
Columbia Police investigates more than 100 overnight car break-ins at 3 apartment complexes
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
A United States Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II takes part in an aerial display during the...
911 call shows bizarre circumstances of F-35 ejection: ‘Not sure where the airplane is’
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Gusty winds continue into Saturday as Ophelia moves north
Security camera video depicts the person of interest in connection to a deadly stabbing of a...
Deputies looking for person of interest in deadly Orangeburg Co. stabbing

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Skies slowly clear as Ophelia moves away from the Midlands
New sports complex opening in Calhoun County
New sports complex opening in Calhoun County
Motorcycle crash survivor says his wife and his faith got him walking again.
Walking Through Adversity Together