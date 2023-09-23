FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Skies slowly clear as Ophelia moves away from the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Impacts from Ophelia linger across the Midlands through this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

· Stray showers around through lunchtime.

· Breezy and mostly cloudy until the late afternoon.

· A beautiful end to the weekend!

First Alert Summary

As we begin the weekend, the presence of Ophelia will be subtly felt across the Midlands. After 1 PM, any leftover showers or sprinkles will fizzle out, leaving us dry the rest of the day. We’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky and it’ll be breezy at times through this evening. After sunset, the breeze will weaken and skies will start to clear.

High pressure takes over for Sunday and Monday! This means lots of sunshine to round out the weekend and at the start of next week. It’ll be warmer too, with high temperatures in the mid and upper-80s.

By the middle of the upcoming week, our weather pattern will briefly turn unsettled again. Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. This, combined with the cloud cover, will help cool our highs into the upper-70s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Stray showers until 1 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy through this evening. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight: The breeze eases and clouds slowly clear out. Mostly clear skies at sunrise. Lows near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine! Warm, with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High temps in the upper-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A few showers are possible throughout the day. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-70s.

