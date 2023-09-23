SkyView
The Congressional Black Caucus gathers in DC to brainstorm solutions for issues holding black families back

By Rhyan Henson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Congressional Black Caucus hosts the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference in Washington D.C.

Leaders say this gathering is crucial for combating historical and new issues in the black community.

“We’ve seen affirmative action in higher education and college admissions,” Congressional Black Caucus Foundation President & CEO Nicole Austin-Hillery said. “It’s been struck down by the Supreme Court. We see that voting rights remain under attack.”

This year more than five thousand people took advantage of this opportunity to listen to and meet with politicians. CBC Foundation Chair Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-AL) is fighting to get more minority doctors in the workforce.

“I’ve championed legislation that would reduce doctor shortages by adding thousands of new residency slots, increasing the number of trained doctors to meet the growing demand,” Sewell said. “In fact, the bill would provide 15,000 more Medicare paid in full residency slots.”

Caucus Chair Congressman Steven Horsford (D-NV) representing Las Vegas says “Bidenomics” is building wealth for millions of families.

“13.1 million new business applications filed since President Biden took office, a rate 20 percent faster than the pre-pandemic average,” Horsford said.

“Welcome to Jane Crow,” Congresswoman Cori Bush. (D-MO) said. “The Struggle for Constitutional Gender Equality.”

Bush representing St. Louis says she’s at the intersection of race and gender struggles as a black woman. She’s rallying leaders on Capitol Hill to sign the Equal Rights Amendment which would make the Constitution more inclusive and diverse.

“It’s all about making sure that we can bring deliverables back to Saint Louis, whether it’s through legislation and whether it’s through actual funding,” Bush said. “The people of Saint Louis deserve it.”

The Conference runs from September 20 until September 24.

