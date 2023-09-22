SkyView
Woman survives gun misfires, stabbing after intruder attempts to enter home

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested after he allegedly forced himself into a victim’s home and attempted to shoot her.

Deputies said on Sept. 14, just after 3:00 p.m. dispatch received a call notifying them a woman had been stabbed.

Officials said the victim was taken to Prisma Health Toumey for treatment of her injuries.

Detectives said the suspect is Christopher Alonzo Josey who was identified by the victim in a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) photo lineup.

Josey is accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home and attempting to shoot her but the gun misfired twice.

The victim was then stabbed and beaten before the suspect left, said deputies.

Josey surrendered himself to investigators at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 22.

He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without bond.

