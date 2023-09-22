University of South Carolina vs. Mississippi State University, game preview

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) football team is looking to earn a win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1).

The Gamecocks are looking for a rebound victory after the team lost 24-14, against the defending national champion University of Georgia Bulldogs.

After fighting valiantly, and even leading at sometimes during the first half of the game against Georgia, the Gamecocks completely collapsed in the second half, failing to score a single point in the last two quarters of the game.

With Gamecocks wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. injured, quarterback Spencer Rattler will continue to rely on his favorite target so far this season, senior wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The key problem for South Carolina, heading into the game against the Bulldogs is if the team can finally have a consistent running game. The Gamecocks rank last in the SEC in total rushing yards and their one-dimensional offense was an issue once Georgia figured out their passing game.

You can watch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. on Sat. Sept. 23 on SEC Network, Fubo, and ESPN.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or being tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.