University of South Carolina addresses upperclassmen housing shortage

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (USC) released a statement on the upperclassmen housing shortage.

The statement comes after a report from The State newspaper titled “USC has a student housing shortage. Here’s what the university might do to fix it.”

In the story, the state said: “This year the university was short by nearly 1,000 beds.”

USC’s director of public relations Jeff Stensland told WIS the university is in the process of developing creative concepts for new construction to meet the growing demand for additional on-campus housing and address maintenance needs.

Read Stensland’s full statement below:

I saw The State’s article. We have enough housing for freshmen who are required to stay on campus. Almost every university lacks enough on-campus housing to meet the demand of upperclassmen who would prefer to continue to live on campus. USC has started the process of developing a master plan to renovate existing student housing while developing creative concepts for new construction to meet the growing demand for additional on-campus housing and address maintenance needs.

Jeff Stensland

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

