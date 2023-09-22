SkyView
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia moves toward NC coast this weekend

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We now have a new Tropical Storm!

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ophelia has maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH. By tonight, we could see speeds increase to around 65mph and as it makes landfall in Eastern North Carolina we see winds around 60-65mph around 6am to 9am Saturday morning.

After landfall, it will drift northward into the Mid-Atlantic. By the start of next week, Ophelia will begin to dissipate.

Here’s what we can expect across the Midlands from this system:

1) Winds will be gusty today, especially later this evening and overnight. At times, gusts will be as strong as 30 to 35 MPH. The best chance of a gust up to 35 MPH will be east of Columbia. The strongest winds from Ophelia will stay in Eastern North Carolina.

2) There won’t be much rain across the region from Ophelia, but some of us will have to deal with a passing shower tonight and tomorrow morning. The best chance for a scattered shower will be along and east of Columbia. For those in the Midlands who get rain, totals will range from .01 to .50 inches. Amounts of 3 to 6 inches can be expected in Eastern North Carolina, as well as along the NC coastline.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that has moved off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has a 90% chance of development in the next seven days. If it continues to strengthen into a named system, the next name on the list is ‘Philippe’.

