Spectrum: Outage affecting customers is now resolved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An outage that was affecting Spectrum customers in the Carolinas has been resolved.

On Thursday, Spectrum reported the outage and said they were working to resolve the issue.

Spectrum told WIS on Friday everything is back to operating normally.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.