Spectrum: Outage affecting customers is now resolved

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An outage that was affecting Spectrum customers in the Carolinas has been resolved.

On Thursday, Spectrum reported the outage and said they were working to resolve the issue.

Spectrum told WIS on Friday everything is back to operating normally.

