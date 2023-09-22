SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina defeats Mississippi State, live recap

By Marcus Flowers, Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RECAP- The Gamecocks defeat Mississippi State 37-30.

4th Quarter

South Carolina broke the tie with a 35-yard field goal.

The Gamecocks kept their momentum with a nine-yard touchdown run by Mario Anderson.

Mississippi State responded with a 47-yard field goal with two minutes left in the game.

3rd Quarter

The Gamecocks started strong with a touchdown during the first play of the half. Spencer Rattler completed a 75-yard pass to Xavier Legette for the score.

Mississippi State scored another touchdown by Mike Wright to draw it closer. Wright scored with a 1-yard run to put the Bulldogs within three.

The Bulldogs scored two field goals before the end of the quarter to tie it up at 27.

2nd Quarter

The Gamecocks maintained their lead with a touchdown during the first few minutes of the quarter when Spencer Rattler completed a 17-yard score to Trey Knox.

However, the Mississippi State Bulldogs responded with a seven-yard touchdown to Lideatrick Griffin.

The Bulldogs tied it up with a touchdown by Jo’Quavious Marks, who rushed seven yards for the touchdown.

The Gamecocks retook the lead with a touchdown by Dakereon Joyner a few seconds before halftime.

Mississippi State kicked a field goal with a second remaining in the half to trail 20-17.

1st Quarter

South Carolina held Mississippi State to no points on its first drive.

The Gamecocks took advantage of their first possession, driving 98 yards downfield in six plays. The 98-yard drive is the longest under Shane Beamer.

South Carolina’s quarterback Spencer Rattler completed a 76-yard pass to Xavier Legette for the touchdown to lead 7-0.

GAME PREVIEW

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) football team is looking to earn a win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1).

The Gamecocks are looking for a rebound victory after the team lost 24-14, against the defending national champion University of Georgia Bulldogs.

After fighting valiantly, and even leading at sometimes during the first half of the game against Georgia, the Gamecocks completely collapsed in the second half, failing to score a single point in the last two quarters of the game.

With Gamecocks wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. injured, quarterback Spencer Rattler will continue to rely on his favorite target so far this season, senior wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The key problem for South Carolina, heading into the game against the Bulldogs is if the team can finally have a consistent running game. The Gamecocks rank last in the SEC in total rushing yards and their one-dimensional offense was an issue once Georgia figured out their passing game.

You can watch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. on Sat. Sept. 23 on SEC Network, Fubo, and ESPN.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or being tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect accused of stabbing arrested without incident
Barricaded suspect accused of stabbing, arrested without incident
Dez’Mond Keon Miller, 25, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Lexington County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
A string of car break-ins hit multiple Columbia Apartment complexes overnight Thursday, leaving...
Columbia Police investigates more than 100 overnight car break-ins at 3 apartment complexes
Jim Hudson Football Friday Week Four
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores

Latest News

1 of 6 | Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 4 Florida State snaps 7-game losing streak against Clemson with 31-24 victory behind Travis
Alshon Jeffery's Jersey to be retired
Alshon Jeffery's Jersey to be retired
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's...
Gamecocks announce non-conference schedule
Clemson’s Will Shipley signs deal with chipotle, restaurant renamed ‘Shipotle’
‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant