SC District 19 candidates meet voters at community meeting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, seven candidates campaigning for the vacant District 19 senate seat met and discussed with voters their campaign platforms.

The seat became vacant due to the passing of Senator John Scott last month who many said was a staple in the community for many years.

The event was hosted by the Word of God Church and Ministries.

Six out of the seven candidates were present including State Representative Kambrell Garvin, former City of Columbia councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, community activist Johnnie Cordero, Community Leader Javar Juarez, Community Pastor Chris Nelums and Michael Addison. Each presented their ideas on how to best serve District 19.

“I’m someone who’s fought, used my entire career to fight for other people,” said Tameika Isaac Devine.

“Everything throughout my life has led me to this point. I look forward to continuing to serve and be of service in the community. It’s not about me, it’s about the community,” said Representative Kambrell Garvin.

“And then with housing, we have so many unhoused people because rent is too expensive,” said Michael Addison.

Each explained how they would carry on his legacy of service to the district.

“John Scott’s Legacy was to show that when people support you, the power that you possess. That was his legacy,” said Johnnie Cordero.

“His presence is greatly missed and he’s somebody that literally dedicated his life to serve our community. So I hope to be able to continue his good works and to maintain the many things that he started and to build upon those things,” said Representative Garvin.

The primary election for the District 19 senate seat will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The general election will occur on Tuesday, January 2, and will be seated on the first day of the legislative session on Tuesday, January 9.

