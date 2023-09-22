Old Mill Pond trail expected to be completed in 2024

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A one-mile-long trail on Old Mill Pond is coming along and is expected to be completed in 2024.

Officials said the trail will be filled with water soon and will be accessible from the Old Mill and Highway 6 once it is completed.

Additionally, there will be a new lower parking lot paved at the Old Mill. Officials added there are long-term plans for parking near one of the entrances on Highway 6.

The trial will also be lighted with police call boxes will be located on the trail for safety.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.