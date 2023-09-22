SkyView
Old Mill Pond trail expected to be completed in 2024

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A one-mile-long trail on Old Mill Pond is coming along and is expected to be completed in 2024.

Officials said the trail will be filled with water soon and will be accessible from the Old Mill and Highway 6 once it is completed.

Additionally, there will be a new lower parking lot paved at the Old Mill. Officials added there are long-term plans for parking near one of the entrances on Highway 6.

The trial will also be lighted with police call boxes will be located on the trail for safety.

