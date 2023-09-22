Newberry County deputies searching for man who allegedly assaulted woman

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has started a search for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman.

Deputies said they have used bloodhounds to search around the area of S.C. Highway 34 at Schech Road for assaulting his female companion.

According to officials, the victim was knocked unconscious and was taken by EMS to the hospital.

The wanted suspect was wearing a green shirt and law enforcement officials have warned to be aware of heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

