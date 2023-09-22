SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newberry County deputies searching for man who allegedly assaulted woman

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has started a search for a man who allegedly assaulted a...
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has started a search for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman.(Atlanta News First)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has started a search for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman.

Deputies said they have used bloodhounds to search around the area of S.C. Highway 34 at Schech Road for assaulting his female companion.

According to officials, the victim was knocked unconscious and was taken by EMS to the hospital.

The wanted suspect was wearing a green shirt and law enforcement officials have warned to be aware of heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Gordon at his court sentencing after a jury found him guilty of reckless homicide by...
Tracy Gordon sentenced after being found guilty of reckless homicide in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services...
Spectrum reports outage across the Carolinas
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The crash happened on Monday around 2 p.m. on U.S. 176 near U.S. 301 between Lance Corporal...
State trooper injured in Orangeburg County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Security camera video depicts the person of interest in connection to a deadly stabbing of a...
Deputies looking for person of interest in deadly Orangeburg Co. stabbing
University of South Carolina addresses upperclassmen housing shortage
University of South Carolina addresses upperclassmen housing shortage
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Stray showers, gusty winds and thick cloud cover to start the weekend
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia likely to form by the end of the day