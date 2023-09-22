SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Murdaugh trial figures to speak at CrimeCon 2023

Chief prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters,left, talks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian...
Chief prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters,left, talks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian prior to the start of the day in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Grace Beahm Alford/The State via AP)(Grace Beahm Alford | AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prominent figures from the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh are attending the 2023 CrimeCon in Orlando this weekend.

The true crime convention, which runs Friday through Sunday, says it is “equal parts education and experience.” Discussions at the event include topics like scientific techniques, crime cases and the latest true crime documentaries.

Murdaugh prosecutor Creighton Waters is speaking in the ballroom of the event for a panel called “The Fall of a Southern Giant: Inside the Prosecution of Alex Murdaugh.” He will take questions from attendees after moderators from CourtTV have him discuss his “top five moments from the trial.”

Sole Purpose Band, of which Waters is the bassist, also played at a kickoff party for the convention on Thursday night.

Murdaugh’s defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will be part of a “tell-all conversation” with 20/20′s Eva Pilgrim.

“The pair will share firsthand accounts of the unexpected twists, challenges they faced, reflections on their time with Alex Murdaugh, and what may be coming next,” according to CrimeCon’s schedule.

Trial witness and crime scene investigator Kenny Kinsey is hosting a discussion called “Dissecting the Scene: The Tangled Web of the Murdaugh Murders” where he will talk about analyzing the complex crime scene.

All four of the men are scheduled for “meet and greets” with fans.

For more coverage of the Murdaugh cases and related investigations, visit FOX Carolina’s Tangled Web: Lowcountry section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Gordon at his court sentencing after a jury found him guilty of reckless homicide by...
Tracy Gordon sentenced after being found guilty of reckless homicide in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services...
Spectrum reports outage across the Carolinas
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The crash happened on Monday around 2 p.m. on U.S. 176 near U.S. 301 between Lance Corporal...
State trooper injured in Orangeburg County motorcycle crash

Latest News

WIS 5-5:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Over 100 vehicles broken into at several Columbia apartment complexes
The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported they are investigating multiple overnight...
Columbia police investigate over 100 vehicle break-ins reported in apartment complexes
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Gusty winds continue into Saturday as Ophelia moves north
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a man has been sentenced for having tens...
Lexington County man sentenced for having 59,000 files of child sexual abuse material