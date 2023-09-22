SkyView
More than 250,000 children’s books recalled

The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and pose a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) – More than 250,000 board books are being recalled for a potential choking hazard to young children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves seven board books under the Rainbow Road Series Board Books.

The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and pose a choking hazard.

The books were and were sold individually or in box sets nationwide from March 2022 through August 2023.

The recall includes the following board books and ISBN numbers:

Book TitleISBN
Animal Counting9781803374802
Dinosaur’s First Words9781803374932 and 9781803372211
Old MacDonald Had a Farm9781803376790 and 9781803373355
Rainbow Road Book Box9781803376288
There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly9781803372945 and 9781803371580
Things that Go!9781803374826
Unicorn’s Colors9781803374789 and 9781803376622
Where’s My Bottom?9781803372723 and 9781803376738

Anyone with the recalled books should contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a refund in the form of a gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/rr.

After registration, consumers will be provided instructions on how to dispose of their book(s) and asked to confirm that they have disposed of the books.

