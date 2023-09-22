SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County man sentenced for having 59,000 files of child sexual abuse material

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a man has been sentenced for having tens...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a man has been sentenced for having tens of thousands of files of child sexual abuse material.(WBKO)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a man has been sentenced for having tens of thousands of files of child sexual abuse material.

Court officials said Sam Smith was arrested after a June 14, 2021, investigation determined a user of a file-sharing network made child sexual abuse materials available for download and detectives tracked the files back to an address in Lexington County.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home that was connected to the address and the homeowner said that Smith lived in a trailer near the home and may also have the Wi-Fi password.

Investigators confirmed with the internet service provider there were more devices connected to the Wi-Fi account than could be accounted for at the residence.

When investigators tried speaking with Smith, he was evasive and detectives executed a search warrant on Smith’s trailer and found child sexual abuse material and child sexual abuse material accessories.

A full forensic examination by a computer examiner with the Attorney General’s Office located approximately 59,000 files of child sexual abuse material said officials.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and Judge Keesley sentenced Smith to 10 years in prison, with credit for 827 days already served. Smith will have to register as a sex offender upon his release. He also turned over his electronic devices.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Gordon at his court sentencing after a jury found him guilty of reckless homicide by...
Tracy Gordon sentenced after being found guilty of reckless homicide in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services...
Spectrum reports outage across the Carolinas
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The crash happened on Monday around 2 p.m. on U.S. 176 near U.S. 301 between Lance Corporal...
State trooper injured in Orangeburg County motorcycle crash

Latest News

A precision metal manufacturer has announced plans to establish operations in a Midlands county.
Latitude Corp. investing $29 million, 200 new jobs for operations plant in Clarendon County
The Camden Police Department reported officers have started a search for 17-year-old Alyssal...
Camden police search for missing teen who left high school midday
wis
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia moves toward NC coast this weekend
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has started a search for a man who allegedly assaulted a...
Newberry County deputies searching for man who allegedly assaulted woman