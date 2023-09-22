Latitude Corp. investing $29 million, 200 new jobs for operations plant in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A precision metal manufacturer has announced plans to establish operations in a Midlands county.

Latitude Corp. officials said the company’s proposition to expand its footprint in the United States includes a $29 million investment in its first facility in Clarendon County creating 200 jobs.

Operations are expected to begin by June 2024 and the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the projects. The council also awarded a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

Latitude Corp. President Tom Verbos made the following statement regarding the investment:

We are pleased to be partnering with South Carolina and Clarendon County and look forward to joining the Manning community. Our new facility will allow us to better serve customers regionally and continue the growth story of Latitude Corp. The South Carolina team was very supportive through the due diligence process and Santee Electric, having constructed a spec building suitable to our needs, helped us to narrow down our facility choice. The readySC program, which helps to recruit and train potential employees, convinced us that South Carolina was the right location for our business expansion.

The Latitude Corps. announcement is part of a big week of investments for the Palmetto State, there has been $1.2 billion in new capital investment pledges for South Carolina and 1,000 new jobs announced in the past week.

“On behalf of Clarendon County Council, we would like to welcome Latitude Corp. to our growing list of successful companies that call Clarendon County home. To be part of the largest single jobs announcement in the history of the county is truly extraordinary. Welcome to Clarendon County , and we wish you many years of success.” Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Steward Jr. said.

“We are proud that South Carolina’s strong business climate helped to bring Latitude Corp. to South Carolina and are confident that Clarendon County will be an ideal location for the company’s newest operation. Congratulations to Latitude Corp., and welcome to South Carolina,” said Gov. Henry McMaster

Latitude Corps. is a contract manufacturer of precision metal manufacturing solutions that started in 1990 as a machine shop in Middleton, Wisconsin. If you are interested in joining the company, visit Latitude Corps.

