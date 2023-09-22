Furry Friend Friday - Crystal, McHenry and Rockford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crystal, McHenry and Rockford are three 5-month-old kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline! They are Pawmetto Lifeline’s first-ever bonded trio.

This adorable trio came to us as very small babies with severe upper respiratory infections and lots of eye issues. Crystal and Rockford both had an eye that was unable to be saved so they were removed.

The trio has bonded deeply. McHenry, the cat with both eyes, protects Crystal and Rockford and they yowl and howl when not together.

They have a sweet little language of chirps and call to one another from across the house just to check in.

They nose bump when they think another is anxious or hurt and still cuddle up all together in their bed to nap. They are absolutely the most social, loving, easygoing, and happy kittens!

They are so content and not at all messy. They love cats of all ages. They even loved to play with the dog in their foster home that would chase them. Every human who comes through the door, no matter the size, is their new best friend!

They will be amazing companions for a very lucky family!

Crystal, McHenry and Rockford are now staying on-site at Pawmetto Lifeline, patiently waiting for their furever home. Please come and meet them!

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for walk-in feline adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get a head start on the application process by completing an adoption application before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

