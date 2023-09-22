FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Stray showers, gusty winds and thick cloud cover to start the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Ophelia brings gusty winds and cloud cover to the Midlands today and tomorrow.

First Alert Headlines

· Windy and cloudy across the Midlands by this evening.

· Stray showers are possible overnight and tomorrow morning.

· End of the weekend looks fantastic!

First Alert Summary

Happy Friday! Just off our coast, soon-to-be named Tropical Storm Ophelia will impact our weather through the first half of the weekend. Today, cloud cover will slowly increase, as well as our breeze. By the afternoon, many of us will have a mostly cloudy sky. Also, wind gusts at that point will hover around 30 MPH.

Tonight and into tomorrow morning offers up the best chance for Ophelia to give us rain. Stray showers are possible across parts of the Midlands, especially east of Columbia. At most, those of us east of Columbia will pick up a half inch of rain. Once we hit Saturday afternoon, the breeze will weaken and clouds will begin to clear, just in time for the USC game!

High pressure takes over for Sunday and Monday! This means lots of sunshine to round out the weekend and at the start of next week. It’ll be warmer too, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Clouds increasing throughout the day. Breezy, with gusts up to 30 MPH during the afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy. Gusts up to 30 MPH throughout the night. Stray showers are possible, especially east of Columbia. Temps fall into the low-60s.

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with leftover showers around in the morning. Then, clouds and the breeze slowly clear out. Highs in the upper-70s.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine! Warm, with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High temps in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees.

