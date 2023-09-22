SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Stray showers, gusty winds and thick cloud cover to start the weekend

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Ophelia brings gusty winds and cloud cover to the Midlands today and tomorrow.

First Alert Headlines

· Windy and cloudy across the Midlands by this evening.

· Stray showers are possible overnight and tomorrow morning.

· End of the weekend looks fantastic!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

Happy Friday! Just off our coast, soon-to-be named Tropical Storm Ophelia will impact our weather through the first half of the weekend. Today, cloud cover will slowly increase, as well as our breeze. By the afternoon, many of us will have a mostly cloudy sky. Also, wind gusts at that point will hover around 30 MPH.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tonight and into tomorrow morning offers up the best chance for Ophelia to give us rain. Stray showers are possible across parts of the Midlands, especially east of Columbia. At most, those of us east of Columbia will pick up a half inch of rain. Once we hit Saturday afternoon, the breeze will weaken and clouds will begin to clear, just in time for the USC game!

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

High pressure takes over for Sunday and Monday! This means lots of sunshine to round out the weekend and at the start of next week. It’ll be warmer too, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Clouds increasing throughout the day. Breezy, with gusts up to 30 MPH during the afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy. Gusts up to 30 MPH throughout the night. Stray showers are possible, especially east of Columbia. Temps fall into the low-60s.

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with leftover showers around in the morning. Then, clouds and the breeze slowly clear out. Highs in the upper-70s.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine! Warm, with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High temps in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Gordon at his court sentencing after a jury found him guilty of reckless homicide by...
Tracy Gordon sentenced after being found guilty of reckless homicide in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services...
Spectrum reports outage across the Carolinas
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The crash happened on Monday around 2 p.m. on U.S. 176 near U.S. 301 between Lance Corporal...
State trooper injured in Orangeburg County motorcycle crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind and a few showers possible Friday & Saturday
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Midday 09/21/2023