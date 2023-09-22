SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies looking for person of interest in deadly Orangeburg Co. stabbing

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announces that they are looking for a person of interest in connection to a stabbing that left a Holly Hill man dead earlier this month.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to a home on Schwartz Drive late Sept. 14 where they found an unconscious man.

It was found that the 44-year-old victim had suffered from stab wounds to the upper body, Ravenell says.

In the announcement, Ravenell says, “This individual may have information in this case could be beneficial to the investigation. If anyone recognizes him, please give us a call.”

If anyone has any information about the incident or person of interest, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Gordon at his court sentencing after a jury found him guilty of reckless homicide by...
Tracy Gordon sentenced after being found guilty of reckless homicide in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
“We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services...
Spectrum reports outage across the Carolinas
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources says Tracy Gordon, of Elgin, was driving a...
Jury finds Tracy Gordon guilty of reckless homicide, not guilty of BUI in 2019 Lake Murray boat crash
The crash happened on Monday around 2 p.m. on U.S. 176 near U.S. 301 between Lance Corporal...
State trooper injured in Orangeburg County motorcycle crash

Latest News

University of South Carolina addresses upperclassmen housing shortage
University of South Carolina addresses upperclassmen housing shortage
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Stray showers, gusty winds and thick cloud cover to start the weekend
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia likely to form by the end of the day
Six out of the seven candidates where present including State Representative Kambrell Garvin,...
SC District 19 candidates meet voters at community meeting.