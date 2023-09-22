SkyView
Comedian talks about his upcoming visit to the Midlands

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a hard week, we could all use a laugh.

Today WIS sat down with an America’s Got Talent star and comedian as his tour heads to the Midlands.

It’s called the Big Dad Energy and reflects on parenting, living in the South, and aging.

Mike Goodwin joined WIS anchors Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw in the studio.

